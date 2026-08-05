The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheri's avatar
Cheri
2h

What is meant by "fend off challenges from the left in the future"? Who is trying to do that? is that a suggestion???

Reply
Share
1 reply
Betsy L's avatar
Betsy L
3h

Wait a minute. Yesterday Jay Kuo said he was writing for TBP for today and would be back after that with the Status Kuo. When, exactly, am I going to get an article and what am I paying for? I wish you'd stop talking about "tomorrow" and just write the stupid articles. I don't a teaser.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture