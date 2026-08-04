The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Style Investigator's avatar
The Style Investigator
11h

I would argue that living in a country where an innocent act can get the full weight of the DOJ thrown at you to satisfy the ego of the President is, in fact, a VERY big deal.

Reply
Share
Amy Hamblin's avatar
Amy Hamblin
11h

Not to mention the cost to taxpayers for the sniveling shit, but the price of what’s NOT getting done that should be. 🤯

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture