The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William chesebro's avatar
William chesebro
25m

Knowing this pedo fool. A war

Reply
Share
Nanci Cartwright's avatar
Nanci Cartwright
5m

Thank you for this. Very helpful information.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture