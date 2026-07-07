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Lpt's avatar
Lpt
7h

2 things: one, I don’t like the terms “far-left” and “insurgent.” The progressives running would be moderate in many other countries.

And (2) why does it have to be some grand melodramatic battle? Democratic socialists work well in some cities or regions and not others. Mamdani works in NY, Talarico works in Texas (fingers crossed). Why does there have to be some kind of top-down control? Why not let the voters decide via primaries — as they have been? A leader for the national stage should be able to emerge organically.

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Weary Traveler's avatar
Weary Traveler
7h

Regardless of what Platner decides, I see a ray of sunshine within this particular storm cloud.

Take a look at the most popular political figures in the country right now.

Top 6 most popular are liberal Democrats, or Democratic socialists. No centrist Democrats, no Republicans of any kind.

Platner may not appear on this list, but his platform does….at the top. Mainers knew from the beginning that his character was in question, but his platform is why he won his primary, personal issues notwithstanding.

I find that hopeful. The DemSoc movement is exploding, and the GOP knows it.

They are Trump's ‘Communists’. Why else would he and the GOP suddenly start banging this particular drum so loudly and so often?

AOC is 6th most popular, nearly tied with the top Republican, Rubio, and Kamala Harris.

You'll also notice how few straight white men there are in the top third of this list. And Rubio, a POC and son of immigrants, has the third highest 'don't know' percentages of the 7 Republicans mentioned by name….but still ranks higher than the rest.

Vance and Trump are tied, BEHIND the Republican party….and way behind Jon Ossof at #5, even though 55% of respondents admitted they knew nothing about him!!

AND they're both also ranked behind Gavin Newsom. Musk ranks even lower.

Tucker Carlson, who's been tagged as the Great White Hope of Republicans in 2028 barely made the list, and look at the percentages of people that don't know anything about him compared to the same number for AOC....and then see the wide disparity in their rankings.

Yikes, that does not speak well of Carlson and where he ranks with the people that DO know him. Conversely, it speaks well of the Democratic socialist platform that AOC, with nearly the same recognition percentage, ranks so close to the top

Added to this, the non-partisan platform http://vote.org/ reports record-breaking voter registration in the first half of 2026.

38% of those who used the platform to register, so far this year were 18-years-old, and nearly 80% were under the age of 35.

Who do you think these new young voters are going to support?

No wonder Republicans are trotting out that old dead horse of McCarthyism.

They have nothing else to offer.

And look where Dem party leaders appear on the list. They also have nothing to offer, but folks seem to recognize who does, and they're still Democrats.

As an interesting side note...my mom, a three time Trump voter....loved Bernie Sanders in 2016.

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