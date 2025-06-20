The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
8h

Waiting for his all-caps screed after the decision from the appeals court not allowing the DOJ to represent t in the E. Jean Carroll case. Taking into account the current loss rate for Pam Bondi she might want to keep an eye out for a speeding bus with her name on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Margolis's avatar
Jon Margolis
9h

The Ninth Circuit decision was quite narrow. Specifically, the judges rejected the Injustice Department's plea to rule that the courts had no say in the deployment of the National Guard.

And that Fox "News" poll is suspect--46/54 with no undecided? Not possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture