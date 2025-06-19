The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Bee's avatar
Mary Bee
17h

I still can't get over the hatred and cruelty of this administration. It's nobody's business what people do with their bodies. These self righteous busy bodies are too worried about other people's lives than examining their own failings. If they keep throwing decisions to the states, why do we have a supreme court? They are supposed to be the final decision makers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Maggie JK's avatar
Maggie JK
16h

This is how NH’s is written as well. Breast implants are fine for minors who are AFAB, but not for trans teens. Luperon is fine and safe for a 16 year old girl who needs it for a medical condition but not if she’s trans.

They are so against trans kids getting care here when HB 606 (for adults) was being discussed they were trying to make it not applicable if the patient had gender dysphoria even IF that adult has a medical condition they’re seeking treatment for that had nothing to do with their gender dysphoria.

So basically if HB606 becomes law they wanted it written in a way that if I was seeking a hysterectomy to treat a medical condition that would be fine unless I ALSO had gender dysphoria and then a doctor could refuse me treatment. The way it’s written now (I think) is that a doctor could refuse to give me a hysterectomy to treat my gender dysphoria but not if I needed it for endometriosis.

It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous that we need to pass an anti-discrimination law so that people can get medical care that would affect their fertility when we say we need the medical care and we don’t care about our fertility. A doctor should not be able to tell me that I don’t know my own mind and that I might decide later that I want babies even when I say I know I don’t.

Multiple women testified in the public hearing that they were denied treatment for PCOS or endometriosis or lupus even when they had a husband who had a vasectomy because the doctor would say well what happens if something happens to your husband and you marry a man who wants babies?

Sorry, I don’t mean to go off topic. Or is it? People are being denied medical care because of patriarchal ideas about breeding and women’s worth. I hate it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture