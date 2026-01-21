The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Privbeast's avatar
Privbeast
6h

This is an anachronism! When did you last see this occur?

Cudos to Jay for standing tall reflecting serious intellectual honesty and follow through. This literary fresh air is in stark contrast to MAGA misaligned propaganda.

Reply
Share
noeire's avatar
noeire
6h

Your commitment to diligence is always valuable. With respect, "guardrails on ICE" ?? -- none of the reporting I can follow shows that as a reality.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture