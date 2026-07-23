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Judy Shaffer's avatar
Judy Shaffer
4h

I drop off my mailed ballot at the courthouse, as I no longer trust the USPS to deliver it in a timely fashion. If mailed ballots are disallowed, I would walk over hot coals and broken glass to vote in person against this GOP madness.

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Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
4h

Wow -very scary-my question is what are the democratic lawmakers and officials doing to stop this-it’s obviously no secret what they plan on doing

Are they doing anything-I sure as hell have no idea , haven’t heard anything from them-democrats usually act when it’s too late-

Time to wake up and go on the offensive-time is running out -

We need to stop this madman and madness!!

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