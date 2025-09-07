This past week saw Donald Trump rebuked multiple times by the courts, which have become our one consistent check against the Trump regime’s authoritarian overreach.

In a huge decision in the wee hours of last Sunday morning, a judge blocked the Trump administration from removing unaccompanied Guatemalan minors in U.S. custody back to their home country.

The administration claimed in court that the repatriation of the children back to Guatemala was at the request of the minors’ parents.

That was quickly revealed to be a lie.

In another huge legal win, a federal judge this week ruled that the Trump administration broke the law by deploying National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

Oh, ya think?

And in a shock to many, the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found the Trump administration acted unlawfully when it invoked the Alien Enemies Act to detain and deport migrants to El Salvador.

It is becoming a trend, and we are here for it.

As Trump gets shot down by the courts, blue state Governors are getting some shots in as well.

Take Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois.

Here’s how you fight back against ICE:

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

And of course, we had Governor Gavin Newsom of California, who got in some major trolling this week, including a pitch-perfect parody of Trump University.

