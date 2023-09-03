When it comes to accountability wins, it’s hard to beat an indictment or a mugshot. But this story isn’t far behind.

After Rudy Giuliani went after innocent Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss at Donald Trump’s behest, he has now been found criminally liable for defamation and causing them emotional distress, among other claims.

Trump’s and Giuliani’s crusade against these women led to death threats and a complete upending of their lives.

Now the trial is just about how much money Giuliani will have to pay them. Got anymore apartments to sell, Rudy!?

In more accountability news, a judge has ruled that Trump’s former economic advisor Peter Navarro has failed to prove that his refusal to testify in front of the January 6th Committee was a function of Trump invoking privilege on his behalf.

