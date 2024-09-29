Kamala Harris this week made clear that she is the candidate of the middle class, while Trump only wants to make his billionaire buddies and corporations richer.

In an economic speech in Pittsburgh, Harris laid out the clear contrast between herself and Trump.

During the speech, Harris broke down her vision for an opportunity economy to strengthen the middle class:

Harris also had a substantive sit-down interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC about her economic vision versus that of Donald Trump, who pretty much just wants to put tariffs in place, which would amount to a 20% sales tax for all Americans.

And got in another dig at Trump over his crowd sizes 😂

Yaassss.

Meanwhile, something’s happening in the race for Senate control this year.

While conventional wisdom held that the U.S. Senate hinged on the races in Ohio and Montana, where Democrats Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester are running tough reelection races in red states, it turns out the map may be bigger than we originally thought.

Take a look at Texas. Is Ted Cruz in trouble?

I mean…

