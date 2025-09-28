On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air after Disney reversed course on his suspension.

And we think we know why…

During his emotional monologue, Kimmel made important points about freedom of speech.

What an absolute backfire from Trump this was. Kimmel’s return broke his viewership records and went mega viral online.

After the announcement that Kimmel would return, to no one’s surprise, Trump went on the attack, even threatening to sue Disney over it.

During Wednesday’s show, Kimmel masterfully mocked Trump’s response, saying,

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC.”

And it wasn’t just Disney that caved to pressure from the public…

