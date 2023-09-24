Reminder: Only a few days left to get 20% off a subscription plan to The Big Picture, which gets you access to our ‘Wins of the Week’ every Sunday.

Yes! I'll take 20% off!

This week, Democrats had another excellent showing in special elections.

Not only did Dems win a Pennsylvania state house seat, ensuring they would hold onto the majority in the chamber, but a Democrat also flipped a New Hampshire state house seat putting them one seat away from a majority.

Rafter’s win in a solid Trump district continues the trend of Democrats overperforming in special elections this year.

And in yet another indication of the importance of electing Democrats, this week Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania announced automatic voter registration.

As Governor Shapiro made clear:

This week also marked National Voter Registration Day, and we loved to see Taylor Swift mobilizing her millions of fans to get registered.

And…wow.

In a big win for ending our gun violence epidemic, President Biden has announced the launch of the first-ever White House Gun Violence Prevention Office to be headed up by VP Harris.

Thank you President Biden and VP Harris for your attention to this dire crisis.

The GOP and conservative media came for Sen. John Fetterman this week, and…well…it didn’t go well for them.

Way to go, Senator!

Ex-president Trump has an executive assistant problem. Molly Michael, who worked for Trump in the White House and followed him to Mar-a-Lago, is now cooperating with prosecutors and sharing receipts.

After Lauren Boebert’s…err…theatrics during a Denver production of Beetlejuice recently, a local Denver news anchor issued a blistering takedown of Boebert live on air.

It is something to behold.

We are so inspired by Tom Willis who was born without arms yet has made it his mission to throw out opening pitches at Major League ballparks around the country.

This week he got to do it at Yankee Stadium.

Bravo, Tom!

Some fearless folks risked their own safety to save a shark washed up on a beach.

While I can’t recommend doing this yourself, I’m glad this had a happy ending for shark and samaritans alike.

And finally, bravo to this young man for his iconic clapback after an adult criticized him for wearing nail polish.

Great job, Dad, you’ve taught him well!

Have a great week, everyone!

Share