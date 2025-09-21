In the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s “indefinite” suspension by ABC, many comedians have spoken out in support of Kimmel, calling out the Trump administration’s assault on freedom of speech.

Stephen Colbert offered support for Kimmel during the opening monologue of his show Thursday night, saying, “Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel.”

Jimmy Fallon offered his support with an on-point mockery of the Trump administration’s new censorship regime.

Jon Stewart’s hilariously disturbing take was 🔥

Wanda Sykes was even in full make-up for an appearance on Kimmel’s show when the announcement came down. Sykes had some thoughts…

And Chelsea Handler offered her own words of support and actual steps we can all take to fight back.

The Writer’s Guild of America came out swinging against Kimmel’s suspension, declaring they “stand with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.”

They held a massive protest outside ABC headquarters in Los Angeles.

Supporters gathered to protest ABC’s move as well, both in New York and Los Angeles.

If you’d like to lend your voice to fight back against ABC’s caving to Donald Trump’s demands, join us in signing this petition here.

