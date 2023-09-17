We’ve talked about the success of Bidenomics, President Biden’s package of economic policies that have led to our nation’s unprecedented post-Covid recovery.

But now The White House is going on offense by defining what the alternative is: “MAGAnomics.”

President Biden is exactly right:

We can not afford to go back to Trump’s MAGAnomics.

And it looks like the message about Biden’s policies may be starting to take hold.

For everyone worried about Trump beating Biden in a couple of over-sampled polls, here’s a new national poll from a Republican pollster that shows Joe Biden with a 2-point lead.

