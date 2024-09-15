On Tuesday, Kamala Harris faced Donald Trump is their first—and perhaps only—debate match-up of the 2024 campaign.

And VP Harris owned Trump from the first moment when she walked over to him and shook his hand.

After the debate, CNN conducted a snap poll of voters, which confirmed what was clear from watching: VP Harris absolutely crushed Trump.

In fact, it went so well, the Harris campaign trolled Trump by releasing the entire debate on X as their “newest ad” 😂

They also turned the debate into a powerful new ACTUAL ad about leadership:

As if that weren’t enough, following the debate Taylor Swift posted on Instagram her strong and thoughtful endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket, saying:

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

In her Instagram story, she linked to vote.gov urging her followers to get registered. The number of people she drove to the site was unprecedented.

And in what no doubt is the first of many Harris/Swift collabs, the Harris campaign released this TikTok using Taylor’s “I Did Something Bad” with the absolute perfect lyric.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.