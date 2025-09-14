On Tuesday, in the latest Democratic special election victory, Democrat James Walkinshaw easily won the race to succeed Democrat Gerry Connolly for Virginia’s 11th Congressional seat.

Walkinshaw had served as Chief of Staff to Connolly, who passed away in May.

He won with 75% of the vote in this blue Northern Virginia district, which represents a 16-point overperformance over Kamala Harris’s 2024 vote total there.

Walkinshaw was sworn in on Wednesday, narrowing the GOP House majority to a meager 219-213, meaning Speaker Johnson can only afford to lose 2 GOP votes now.

Immediately upon being sworn in, Walkinshaw signed Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files, leaving Massie with just one more signature to get.

The next special election for a vacant blue House seat will come on September 23, when Adelita Grijalva, daughter of late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, is expected to succeed her father in the House.

Walkinshaw’s victory comes just as a new poll finds the Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger—who had campaigned for Walkinshaw—well ahead of Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

