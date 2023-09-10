This week, we had a big win out of Alabama, where the GOP’s second attempt at drawing a congressional district map—which completely thumbed its nose at the Supreme Court’s mandate to draw a second Black majority district—has been thrown out.

New lines will now be drawn for 2024 by an independent “special master.”

And in Texas, a federal judge has ordered the removal of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s inhumane floating deathtrap buoys in the Rio Grande designed to deter border crossings.

Glad to see the courts stepping in to counter GOP lawlessness.

In other news, accountability summer marches on.

