In their first post-DNC joint campaign swing, VP Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz embarked on a 2-day bus tour of Southeastern rural Georgia, showing that they are on offense in the sun belt.
They sat in on high school band practice in Hinesville, Georgia where we learned VP Harris was in band in high school.
They stopped in for some BBQ in Savannah.
And cake at Dottie’s Market.
The bus tour was capped off with a massive rally in Savannah, attracting 10,000 supporters.
Harris left the crowd completely fired up.
While in Georgia, the pair sat down for an interview with CNN, and the reviews are in.
During the interview, Harris gave a master class in how to respond to Trump’s racist attacks.
And this moment from Tim Walz was incredibly powerful.
This campaign swing comes amid rising polls for the Democratic ticket in swing states, including Fox News...
