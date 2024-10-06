This week, we got an October surprise: an unsealed filing from Jack Smith in the federal case against Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

And it is a masterful rebuke of the Supreme Court’s attempt to immunize Trump from any prosecution:

As Andrew Weissman puts it, the filing is “bombshell after bombshell.”

Even Fox couldn’t avoid the news: “Donald Trump resorted to crime.”

For Trump and all his lackeys who hoped the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling would mean this would all get suppressed until after the election:

It was a stark reminder of why patriotic Republicans are coming out in droves to support Kamala Harris.

Like Liz Cheney, who campaigned with Harris in Wisconsin this week.

And former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson:

As well as two dozen former Republican Wisconsin officials.

