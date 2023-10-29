Today’s Week in Wins, which is normally behind the paywall, is free for all readers. With your enthusiastic readership and support, we are fast becoming a big voice on the big picture issues of our time. But we need your help to continue our mission. Today is the final day we’re offering a 20% discount off an annual membership in celebration of our 70K subscriber milestone.

Bidenomics keeps delivering for the American people with monster GDP growth of 4.9% for the third quarter.

This was above even the most optimistic projections.

And well above any number Donald Trump oversaw as president.

The hilarious New York Times parody account NYT PItchbot had an apt take on the economic news, which the White House took the opportunity to amplify with its own response.

We also learned this week that President Biden has forgiven $127 billion in student loan debt, more than any other administration.

In other great economic news, United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement with Ford to raise wages for workers.

Accountability Autumn continues with more of Donald’s co-defendants flipping in order to save their butts by testifying against him.

Jenna Ellis who was right there by Rudy Giuliani’s and Sidney Powell’s sides pushing the Big Lie…

And even Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows apparently has taken an immunity deal in exchange for his testimony.

Six other defendants in Georgia are said to be in talks with District Attorney Fani Willis. Say it with me now: Uh-oh, Donnie!

And after Trump violated his limited gag order in his fraud trial in New York for the second time, Judge Engoron fined him $10,000.

That’s double the last fine with the promise of ever increasingly painful sanctions for Trump if he continues with these violations.

In Washington, the GOP finally has a new Speaker and hoo boy. Mike Johnson is full MAGA Christian nationalist. He’s an election denier, a climate denier, and is anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ. Because of the Bible or something.

When gay Democratic Rep. Angie Craig stood to vote for Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker in the House chamber, she trolled Johnson with a special anniversary message to her wife.

Lovvveee!

The Senate Finance Committee dug into Justice Thomas’s “loan” for this quarter of a million dollar R.V., which his friend “forgave” back in 2008. What a windfall! One problem for Clarence and Ginni, though: They apparently never disclosed the taxable event as income on their returns, nor did Thomas report it on his federal disclosure forms.

Keep digging, Committee! There’s more fire where that smoke came from.

In redistricting news, there was another win in Georgia where the GOP-drawn maps were thrown out for violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

That should net one additional Black majority district for Georgia, and put Democrats one step closer to retaking the majority next year.

Out of the tragedy of the shootings in Maine, Rep. Jared Golden, one of the most conservative Democrats in a tough swing district, came out in favor of an assault weapons ban he had earlier opposed.

It takes courage to admit a mistake and to join in a fight many of your own voters oppose, but it was the right thing to do, and we applaud him for it.

The New York Congressional delegation, even the GOP members of it, have had it with Rep. George Santos. Republican Anthony D’Esposito filed a motion to expel him from Congress and asked for a floor vote on it.

Bravo to NHL player Travis McDermott who wrapped his stick in rainbow “Pride tape” in defiance of a ban from the league.

And got them to reverse the policy.

That is what an ally looks like.

Have a wonderful week, everyone.