This week, as we enter the final stretch of the campaign, Team Harris is killing it.

VP Kamala Harris did a CNN town hall, where she confirmed she does in fact believe Donald Trump to be the fascist that he is.

And she debuted a masterful new contrast with Trump: while Trump has an enemies list, she has a to-do list.

Then the next day, her campaign actually released her to-do list!

Hope no one is still wondering what her policy proposals would be 🙄

This week also saw Barack Obama campaigning in Michigan for Kamala Harris, and actually rapping “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

On Thursday, Barack Obama and Kamala Harris shared the same stage at a rally in Atlanta.

@kamalaharrisThank you, Georgia.



The rally had an incredible turnout of more than 20,000 supporters.

And also featured a concert from Bruce Springsteen!

Amazing.

Then on Friday, Beyoncé joined Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston to endorse her campaign.

Beyoncé spoke passionately about why she supports Kamala Harris.

And introduced the Vice President at the massive rally, which broke all attendance records for this election cycle, with over 30,000 people in the audience.

The rally took place the same day that The Houston Chronicle endorsed Harris.

Harris continued to rack up endorsements, with more than 1,000 faith leaders publicly endorsing the Vice President’s campaign.

As well as 23 Nobel Prize-winning economists making clear that Harris is the best choice to lead our economy, writing:

"His policies, including high tariffs even on goods from our friends and allies and regressive tax cuts for corporations and individuals, will lead to higher prices, larger deficits, and greater inequality."

