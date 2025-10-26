The White House wrecking crew may need to tear down some ketchup-stained walls after some new polling that came out this week.

A new Quinnipiac poll of the generic congressional ballot—a measure of which party people want to represent them in Congress—shows voters prefer Democrats to control Congress by 9 points!

That’s higher than the 7-point lead Democrats had heading into the 2018 blue wave midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s approval has hit new lows on his handling of the economy.

Californians appear poised to approve Governor Newsom’s mid-decade redistricting plan by a healthy margin.

And in Virginia, Democrats are up big, with the Democratic candidate for Governor, Abigail Spanberger, up 13 points.

That includes a 12-point lead for Democrats to control the House of Delegates.

In other Virginia news, Democrats in the legislature announced they will be joining California to redraw their congressional maps to help negate Trump’s push to eliminate Democratic House seats around the country.

And Democrats are surging resources for both Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey.

Mikie Sherrill has a solid single-digit lead over her opponent.

And is about to get a boost from popular Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who plans to campaign for both Sherrill and Spanberger.

Former President Obama will be hitting the trail as well!

And in another November 4 election, Zohran Mamdani continues to dominate the field in the New York City Mayor’s race.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.