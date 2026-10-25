The Democratic Party’s biggest names barnstormed the country this week in the final stretch of the midterm campaign.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Ohio for Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton on Saturday. And he was on fire.

And in Michigan for Abdul El-Sayed for Senate.

This side-by-side is just brutal 😂

This follows campaign stops by Kamala Harris on behalf of Scott Colom, running for Senate in Mississippi.

Bill Clinton was in Florida for David Jolly’s race for Governor.

Senator Bernie Sanders stumped for Angie Nixon, Florida’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared at a town hall with Democrat Troy Jackson in Portland, Maine.

This all comes as Democrats continue their Early Vote momentum in crucial states.

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