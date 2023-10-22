President Biden gave an address to the nation this week in the wake of the terror attacks in Israel and the ensuing, horrific war in Gaza. These are very uneasy, conflict-ridden times. That’s why it’s so important that we have a leader who understands not only the need to stand firmly with our allies but to have empathy and compassion for all humanity, especially innocents caught in the crossfire of war and terror.

You can watch it here:

In a win for accountability and the rule of law, Trump co-conspirator Sidney Powell has flipped and taken a plea deal.

To honor the terms of the deal, in which she avoids jail time and serves six years probation, Powell made a proffer of a prerecorded video to lock in her statements and agreed to testify truthfully about any of the co-defendants in the Georgia election conspiracy.

Of course, Donald is now claiming she was never his lawyer. Contrary to, well, facts and his own words.

