We had more legal wins against the Trump regime this week to celebrate.

In Illinois, the Trump administration got handed an opinion from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which kept in place Federal District Court Judge April Perry’s order barring National Guard deployments to Illinois.

Notably, per Chris Geidner…🤔

Add to that, ICE agents are now required to use body cameras in Chicago, after they used tear gas in violent clashes with protesters.

Note to Kristi Noem:

As for Oregon, Donnie had no luck there either. The temporary restraining orders in place barring the deployment of National Guard troops in the state just got extended another two weeks.

Sad!

On another front, a US District Court Judge blocked the Trump administration from implementing his planned mass firings amid the shutdown.

And a jury in DC refused to convict an ICE protester despite a 3-day trial pushed by Trump’s own hand-picked U.S. Attorney, Jeanine Pirro.

