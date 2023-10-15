In a win for democracy and basic norms, this week Wisconsin Republican Robin Vos has signaled his retreat from his crusade to try to remove newly elected liberal state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz before she's even heard a case.

This move was thanks in part to former Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justices who told him in no uncertain terms: don’t do it.

Even conservatives.

In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack on Israel, the U.S. under President Biden is showing global leadership.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.