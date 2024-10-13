This week, Vice President Harris went on a masterful media blitz including The View where she unveiled a new bold plan to allow Medicare to pay for home health care for seniors.

She went on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she powerfully clapped back at Governor Sarah Sanders’ criticism of her for not having biological children.

On Howard Stern, Harris hit Trump as fundamentally weak for his deference to Putin and refusal to support NATO.

And during a Univision town hall, Harris had an emotional exchange with a woman who lost her mother, who passed before gaining U.S. citizenship.

Additionally, Barack Obama went out on the road for Harris this week, headlining a rally in Pittsburgh on Thursday, making the case to turn the page on Trump.

Obama made a powerful argument for Harris, emotionally asking Republicans when did what Donald Trump is doing to politicize hurricane relief become OK.

He also surprised Harris staffers at a local campaign office.

He is fired up and ready to go!

