As Donald Trump escalates his authoritarian vision with the deployment of National Guard troops to more U.S. cities, he is getting smacked down at every turn.

After Trump nationalized the Texas and Illinois National Guard and called up hundreds of troops purportedly to protect ICE agents and federal property in Chicago, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to protect protesters and journalists from federal agents.

Then, federal judge April Perry blocked Trump’s actual deployment for two weeks with an additional temporary restraining order.

And absolutely eviscerated Trump’s ploy, and ICE itself in a brutal takedown.

Additionally, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued an executive order prohibiting ICE from using any city-owned buildings.

Let’s go Brandon!💪🏼

Additionally, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker exposed Trump’s real MO here.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.