Looks like accountability summer has transitioned to accountability fall!
Donald Trump just had his corporate entities’ business certificates completely canceled after a judge ruled Trump made ‘false and misleading’ real estate valuations over the years.
Wow, who’da thunk?
Then when Trump tried to sue the judge, the case was denied.
Tired of all this losing yet, Donald?
