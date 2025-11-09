This week saw huge Democratic electoral gains across the country in a widespread rejection of Trump’s second term in office.

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger had a big win and led her entire state-wide ticket to victory, becoming the state’s first female governor.

In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill defied the polls and beat Jack Ciattarelli by double digits as well.

Oof, that had to hurt, eh, Sean?

What Hillary said!

In New York City, Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo resoundingly, with more than 50% of the vote.

In his victory speech, Mamdani did not hold back from getting a final shot in at Andrew Cuomo.

He laid out who he will be fighting for as Mayor of New York.

And hey, he’s already making New York a better place!

It was a huge night for Democrats all over, erasing any gains Trump made in 2024.

Particularly among Hispanic voters, who came roaring back into the Democratic fold on Tuesday.

But the blue wave did not just hit in blue states!

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.