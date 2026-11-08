All year, we have documented as a blue wave of support for Democrats gradually grew.

On Tuesday, that wave—really, a tsunami—crashed ashore, ushering in new Democratic majorities at every level.

Democrats won a 13-point popular vote margin in the vote on Tuesday.

Winning a record number of votes.

Wow.

Democrats not only held onto their U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire, but they flipped several seats in deep red states.

In Kansas!

South Carolina!

And Texas!

And if Mississippi and Alaska go blue, as it appears they will, Democrats will have flipped 9 Senate seats for a 56-44 majority.

In the U.S. House, Democrats are poised to enter 2027 with over 250 seats, something no one could have imagined heading into this cycle.

But with so many seats still outstanding, could their number hit 260?

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