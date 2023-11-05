Accountability Autumn continues with Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal case charging Donald Trump with trying to overturn the 2020 election.
First she reinstated Trump’s limited gag order, despite his protestations.
And then she announced jury selection in his March 2024 case would begin February 9th of next year.
Accountability Winter sure has a nice ring…
