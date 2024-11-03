This was the final full week of the 2024 presidential campaign, and we saw some incredible highs from VP Harris as she closes the campaign strong.

On Tuesday, VP Kamala Harris delivered her closing message to the nation from The Ellipse, the location where Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection on January 6, 2021.

And the crowd reportedly exceeded 75,000 people!

She began the speech with a reminder of what’s at stake on Tuesday: We must not “cede to the will of another petty tyrant.”

You can watch highlights of her incredible speech here:

Donald Trump in the meantime continued to refer to the United States as “a giant garbage can.”

And in his hate rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe likened Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage.”

Which sparked backlash and a strong new ad from Team Harris.

Trump’s MSG rally happened on the same day that Harris released her Opportunity Agenda for Puerto Rico:

And drove many Puerto Rican and Latino celebrities to come out for Harris, like Bad Bunny:

Ricky Martin:

And Jennifer Lopez, who spoke at a Las Vegas rally for Kamala on Thursday.

