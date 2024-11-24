This week, the media is finally coming around to the reality we’ve been raising here at The Big Picture: The election was no mandate for Trump nor a resounding victory for the GOP.

Harry Enten at CNN had a brutal wake-up call for Republicans.

Don’t tell Donald, but his margin of victory in the popular vote is less than Hillary’s in 2016.

And to anyone still bellyaching about Kamala Harris’s vote total, she now has the third highest in history, more than Donald Trump in 2020.

No wonder Trump is already having trouble getting his cabinet picks through, even with a 53-47 majority Senate.

On Thursday, Matt Gaetz dropped out of contention for the Attorney General job, claiming he had become a “distraction.”

But CNN knows the real story.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.