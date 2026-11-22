The House Democratic caucus held its leadership elections this week, and the Democrats are about to make history.

Rep. Katherine Clark will become our first female Democratic Majority Leader.

Rep. Pete Aguilar will become the first Latino Majority Whip in history.

Rep. Ted Lieu will become the highest-serving Asian American in Congress in U.S. history when he becomes the House Democrats’ Caucus Chair.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, who was elected Vice Chair, will be the U.S. House’s highest serving Black member.

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) will be the first trans person ever to serve in an elected congressional leadership role when she becomes Democratic Policy and Communications Committee co-chair in January.

And in a vote of 251-11, Hakeem Jeffries was overwhelmingly nominated to become the country’s first Black Speaker of the House.

And while Jeffries’ elevation to Speaker was met with opposition from the left, Jeffries this week has made clear he hears those concerns, endorsing progressive priorities for expanding health care.