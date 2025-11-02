As the government shutdown now stretches beyond the month mark, voters place the blame squarely on Trump and Republicans.

As they should.

The partisan difference in who is blamed for the shutdown is even more pronounced among Independents.

And now, to add insult to injury, Trump is withholding SNAP benefits from 42 million Americans. And Democrats are fighting back.

And now two judges have issued orders demanding the government use contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing.

In the meantime, Donald Trump is seeing his approval rating fall precipitously among young voters.

As well as Hispanic voters. These are the very cohorts Trump boasted he brought into the MAGA fold last year.

How’s that going for you now, Donnie?

And correspondingly, Democrats are rising. Ahead of next year’s midterm elections, Dems are surging on the generic ballot question.

From NBC News:

And Strength In Numbers/Verasight found a similar +7 advantage for Democrats.

Democrats running for election on Tuesday are in good shape as well.

