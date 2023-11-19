Once again, thanks to the leadership of Hakeem Jeffries and House Democrats, Congress has averted a government shutdown despite the dysfunction and infighting of the majority party.

As Hakeem Jeffries put it well, Americans can count on Democrats to always put people over politics.

Another win out of Wahington: the House Ethics Committee report on George Santos came back with a criminal referral for the terminal liar.

A win for all of us is that he has announced that he will not be seeking reelection next year.

Whether he gets to serve out his term or not is another question as a renewed push to expel him is underway in the wake of the report’s release.

Either way, it’s time to get a Democrat in that seat!

Bernie Sanders came to the rescue as Sen. Markwayne Mullin disrupted a committee hearing by challenging Teamster President Sean O’Brien to a fight.

