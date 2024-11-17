It has been a week.
Unfortunately, Republicans have been officially projected to hold onto the House. But as the votes have continued to be counted this week, we had two important Democratic flips that are helping keep the GOP majority to around the same margin they went into this cycle with: slim.
David Min in CA-47:
And George Whitesides in CA-27.
And Derek Tran just took the lead in the race for CA-45 with many more votes left to count!
As Donald Trump continues to poach members of the House from Mike Johnson’s slight majority for his cabinet, that is going to get even slimmer.
LOL
As Donald Trump has shown the country exactly who he really is with his truly deplorable MAGA cabinet picks this week, some responses have been heartening.
