On Wednesday, after a 50-day delay, Adelita Grijalva of Arizona’s 7th District was finally sworn into office to cheers from her fellow House Democrats.

After she was sworn in, Grijalva gave a fiery speech, pledging to become the 218th signatory of the bipartisan Epstein files discharge petition.

Speaker Johnson said the House vote on the bill to compel the Justice Department to release its Epstein files would come as soon as next week.

Reporting suggests that dozens of Republicans could defect and support the files’ release.

In the meantime, House Democrats released daming e-mails they received from the Epstein estate.

And Trump is going hard against Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been standing with the survivors.

😳

Did not have this on our bingo card.

Pop more popcorn, folks, this is just getting started.

Because MAGA is also turning on Trump over his support for H-1B visas after his disastrous Laura Ingraham interview.

How it started:

How it’s going…

