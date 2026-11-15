Last week may have been Election Day, but this week the wins just kept on coming.

On Wednesday, Scott Colom was declared the winner of the U.S. Senate seat from Mississippi after Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith conceded the race.

Colom gave a powerful victory speech from Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi.

Also, Mary Peltola in Alaska passed the 50% threshold on her way to becoming Democrats’ 56th Senator.

NBC’s Decision Desk is now projecting she will prevail in the race.

And Peltola herself all but declared victory.

Also, Democrat Cindy Holscher was declared the winner in the race for Kansas Governor.

And Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in Alaska!

With more races called each day, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced this week that Democrats have won as many as 260 seats.

And as Democrats arrived on Capitol Hill for their congressional orientations, social media was awash with new Democratic faces of the next Congress.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.