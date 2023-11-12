Tuesday was another big election day, full of Democratic wins, even in red states.
In Kentucky, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear won reelection over a Trump-endorsed Republican in a state Trump won by 26%.
In Ohio, voters overwhelmingly voted to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.
They also voted to legalize recreational marijuana.
Down in Virginia, GOP Governor and rising star Glenn Youngkin got a stern rebuke from voters as Democrats won both houses of the state legislature.
