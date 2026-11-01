This week, Democrats continued to surge in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections!

Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton is now leading in multiple polls…in Kansas!

If Washington insider Mark Halperin is right, Republicans have already essentially conceded that race, on top of North Carolina and Ohio, all of which would be Democratic flips.

And in another surprise potential flip, the New York Times finds Democrat Annie Andrews tied with Senator Darline Graham in South Carolina!

As Election Day nears, polls show Democratic candidates Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico and Troy Jackson expanding their leads.

This comes just as polls consistently show Democrats with double-digit leads on the generic ballot.

And election rating experts continue to shift races toward Democrats in the final days.

The Early Vote continues to surge among Democratic voters…

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