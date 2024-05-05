It’s clear that Republicans want to take us back to the 19th Century when it comes to abortion rights and…well, a lot of things, really.

But luckily, despite their best efforts, Democrats in Arizona were able to overcome Republican legislative majorities to pass a repeal of the state’s 1864 draconian near total abortion ban recently revived by the state’s right-wing top court.

And Arizona’s Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs proudly signed the repeal.

Just a reminder of the importance of electing Democrats at every level of government.

VP Kamala Harris had some sobering words laying out the stark reality of abortion rights in Arizona.

Harris also traveled to Florida this week as Ron DeSantis’s 6-week abortion ban went into effect there. Her goal was to rally pro-choice Floridians.

And she identified exactly who is to blame for these bans:

“Former president Donald Trump did this.”

Which is the very message conveyed by this powerful new ad from the Biden Harris campaign.

Meanwhile, in Trump’s election interference trial, Judge Merchan found the ex-president in criminal contempt of his gag order, with nine violations so far.

