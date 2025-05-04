This week marked Donald Trump’s 100th day of his second term. Even as he tried to spin it as a triumphant first act, reality tells a different story.

While last week we saw Trump’s approval drop to the low 40s, this week, welp…

And…

Oof…

The trend is not his friend.

Rough headlines for his 100-day victory tour!

Digging into some of the numbers, according to CNN, voters’ eyes are wide open about the impact of Trump’s economic policies…

And a new PRRI poll finds that voters strongly disapprove of his authoritarianism.

Remember all that talk of Trump winning over minority voters last year?

Something get under your skin, Donald?

