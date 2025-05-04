This week marked Donald Trump’s 100th day of his second term. Even as he tried to spin it as a triumphant first act, reality tells a different story.
While last week we saw Trump’s approval drop to the low 40s, this week, welp…
And…
Oof…
The trend is not his friend.
Rough headlines for his 100-day victory tour!
Digging into some of the numbers, according to CNN, voters’ eyes are wide open about the impact of Trump’s economic policies…
And a new PRRI poll finds that voters strongly disapprove of his authoritarianism.
Remember all that talk of Trump winning over minority voters last year?
Something get under your skin, Donald?
Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.
If you missed this week's pieces, please check out The Autism Epidemic That Never Was and Wait, That’s Unconstitutional.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Big Picture to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.