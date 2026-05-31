In the wake of the announcement of Donald Trump’s outrageous $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, the resistance to it is rising.

This week, a judge halted any payouts from the fund.

Gavin Newsom announced a 100% tax on any payouts to Californians from the fund.

A proposal that has gained ground in New York as well.

And Bruce Springsteen spoke out this week, calling the slush fund “an American outrage.”

Indeed.

And Trump’s court losses this week didn’t stop there. Remember when he added his name to the Kennedy Center?

Welp.

Yep, a federal judge ordered his name removed from the building. Plus, Trump has been blocked from closing the center for renovations as well.

And the decision came down on JFK’s birthday!

Bravo, sir!

And Trump isn’t handling it all that well.

After the ruling, Trump went ballistic and just completely caved on his plans for the institution.

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