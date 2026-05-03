As November approaches, it is becoming more evident each week that the American people are fed up with Republican governance.

Trump’s approval on the issue of most concern to voters—affordability—hit a new low.

As CNN’s Harry Enten found, Trump’s approval on the economy is not just the worst for him, it’s the worst ever recorded.

Just look at Trump’s soaring disapproval in the new Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll.

This is tracking with voters’ support for Democrats taking over Congress, as three polls this week showed double-digit leads for Democrats on the generic congressional ballot.

Even Fox News…

All this comes the same week that James Talarico has shored up solid polling leads against both Republicans in the Texas Senate race…

…Janet Mills dropped out of the Maine Senate race, consolidating support behind Graham Platner and sparing Dems a bruising primary fight.

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