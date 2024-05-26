President Biden has now appointed 200 federal judges!
On Wednesday, Judge Angela Martinez of Arizona became President Biden’s 200th appointment to a lifetime seat on federal court.
President Obama made clear what a win this is for Biden and the country.
Bravo!
The Biden campaign released scathing ads this week, stepping up the campaign ahead of the long weekend.
Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.
If you missed this week's pieces, please check out The Right Has A Terrifying Second Trump Term Plan Called Project 2025 and How Is This Race Even Close? It's All About The Vibes.
If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Big Picture to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.