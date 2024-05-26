President Biden has now appointed 200 federal judges!

On Wednesday, Judge Angela Martinez of Arizona became President Biden’s 200th appointment to a lifetime seat on federal court.

President Obama made clear what a win this is for Biden and the country.

Bravo!

The Biden campaign released scathing ads this week, stepping up the campaign ahead of the long weekend.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!