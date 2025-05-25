We’ve rarely witnessed as spectacular a flameout as we’ve seen from Elon Musk these past two months. It came to a head this week.

His whole DOGE scam has been an utter failure.

He is disgraced, now being mocked even by GOP operatives.

And Musk just confirmed that he will likely not be sticking his fingers into politics much anymore.

Sad!

The lesson: Protest matters. Resistance matters.

On the legal front, the hits just keep on coming for the Trump administration.

