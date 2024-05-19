This week saw some big economic news, as inflation eased in April to the lowest level since the pandemic.

Which led the stock market to rise to record highs once again on President Biden’s watch.

Not even Fox could ignore it.

A good reminder of what President Biden has accomplished during his 3+ years in office:

As President Biden has made clear:

Also this week, President Biden goaded Donald Trump into two debates with some masterful trolling.

Ultimately both have agreed to two debates, one hosted by CNN and one by ABC.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!