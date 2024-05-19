Our Wins Of The Week
This week saw some big economic news, as inflation eased in April to the lowest level since the pandemic.
Which led the stock market to rise to record highs once again on President Biden’s watch.
Not even Fox could ignore it.
A good reminder of what President Biden has accomplished during his 3+ years in office:
As President Biden has made clear:
Also this week, President Biden goaded Donald Trump into two debates with some masterful trolling.
Ultimately both have agreed to two debates, one hosted by CNN and one by ABC.
Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.
If you missed this week's pieces, please check out 10 Reasons I’m Cautiously Optimistic About the Election and No, Kristi Noem, Farm Life Does Not = Shooting Puppies.
If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Big Picture to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.